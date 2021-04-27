Nielsen

NIELSEN MEDIA and NIELSENIQ (formerly NIELSEN CONNECT) continue to fully separate into two companies. During this time, the company is sharing the client portal -- NIELSEN ANSWERS -- while NIELSEN MEDIA builds a new client portal to access all NIELSEN MEDIA products, workspace resources and libraries.

The transition to the new NIELSEN MEDIA portal is slated for mid-to-late JUNE. The exact launch date and all the information needed to make the transition will be shared shortly.



Please contact your NIELSEN CLIENT SOLUTIONS representative with any questions regarding this message.

