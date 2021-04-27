April Charts

TRITON DIGITAL's latest U.S. Podcast Report for APRIL 2021, measuring between MARCH 29th and MAY 2nd, had the top five networks based on average weekly downloads and the top four by average weekly users unchanged, and the top 10 individual podcasts by average weekly downloads and top 6 by average weekly users also remained unchanged.

NPR, STITCHER, and CADENCE13 took the top three slots once again on both network charts; NPR NEWS NOW topped both podcast charts, while CRIME JUNKIE and UP FIRST followed on the average weekly download list and swapped places on the average weekly users list. TRITON noted a spike for AUDIOCHUCK's "COUNTERCLOCK," jumping into 14th place by average weekly downloads by virtue of releasing its entire 20-episode season three on APRIL 29th.

The charts do not include networks and shows not opting into TRITON's measurement; some prominent entities, including TRITON's new parent iHEARTMEDIA, are missing.

The top 15s:

Networks by Average Weekly Downloads:

NPR

2. STITCHER MEDIA

3. AUDACY PODCAST NETWORK/CADENCE13

4. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK

5. AUDIOBOOM

6. ADLARGE/CABABA

7, NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP

8. WONDERY

9. KAST MEDIA

10. WARNERMEDIA

11. FOX NEWS PODCASTS

12. SALEM COMMUNICATIONS

13. ALL THINGS COMEDY

14 CBC/RADIO-CANADA

15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL

Networks by Average Weekly Users:

NPR

2. STITCHER MEDIA

3. AUDACY PODCAST NETWORK/CADENCE13

4. AUDIOBOOM

5. ADLARGE/CABABA

6. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK

7. WONDERY

8, NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP

9. KAST MEDIA

10. WARNERMEDIA

11. ALL THINGS COMEDY

12. FOX NEWS PODCASTS

13. SALEM COMMUNICATIONS

14 CBC/RADIO-CANADA

15. BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL

Podcasts by Average Weekly Downloads:

NPR NEWS NOW

2. CRIME JUNKIE

3. UP FIRST

4. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

5. DATELINE NBC

6. MY FAVORITE MURDER

7. FRESH AIR

8. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST

9. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW

10. THE NPR POLITICS PODCAST

11. PLANET MONEY

12. POD SAVE AMERICA

13. FREAKONOMICS RADIO

14. COUNTERCLOCK

15. HOW I BUILT THIS

Podcasts by Average Weekly Users:

NPR NEWS NOW

2. UP FIRST

3. CRIME JUNKIE

4. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW

5. DATELINE NBC

6. MY FAVORITE MURDER

7. MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST

8. FRESH AIR

9. POD SAVE AMERICA

10. PLANET MONEY

11. THE NPR POLITICS PODCAST

12. OFFICE LADIES

13. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW

14. CNN 5 THINGS

15. WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!

