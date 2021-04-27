Walker

NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO Pres./GM CONNIE WALKER died WEDNESDAY (5/19) at 59, the station has disclosed. No cause of death was given, but WALKER had been on medical leave since FEBRUARY, with NORA CASPER serving as Acting President/GM in WALKER's absence.



WALKER joined the UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA's public radio operation and News-Talk WUNC/CHAPEL HILL as News Director in 2005, became Interim PD in 2008, and was upped to Pres./GM in 2009. She previously served as News Dir., Reporter, and "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" host for WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO and in commercial radio at WOSH-A/OSHKOSH, WI. Over the years, WALKER was also a board member at NPR, GREATER PUBLIC, and STATION RESOURCE GROUP, among other organizations.



CASPER issued a statement for the station reading, "WUNC and the University community mourn the passing of CONNIE WALKER, who has played a vital role in our station’s growth and many successes over the past 16 years. Under CONNIE’s accomplished leadership, WUNC further strengthened its commitment to producing and airing high-quality news programming, serving North Carolinians, and remaining one of the nation’s most high-performing and respected public radio stations. Our thoughts and prayers are with CONNIE’s loved ones. She will be missed by her WUNC family."

