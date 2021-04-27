Great Event!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS did it again with another Star Party THURSDAY night.

PD RICH DAVIS shares, "Not one to let a nearly 30 year franchise miss any years because of a pandemic, the station put on its second Virtual KDWB Star Party with a veritable who’s who in Pop Music. Starring DUNCAN LAURENCE, DAYA, RITT MOMNEY, TONES and I, ALL TIME LOW, TATE MCRAE, 24KGOLDN, AVA MAX and headliner NELLY."

Added DAVIS, “I was so stoked at this years lineup. A few of those acts have done actual live shows for me before and NELLY played at my Star Party back in 2013 so it was great to have him on tonight’s show again!” If you missed it you can check out #KDWBStarParty right now on KDWB.COM or KDWB’s YOUTUBE page!"

