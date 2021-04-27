DJ Khaled And Blesswell Products

DJ KHALED has teamed with ENDEXX CORPORATION to release BLESSWELL, a CBD-infused line of men's grooming products. MIAMI-based IMPACT BROKERS will head up sales and integrated marketing for the line.

In a release, DJ KHALED commented, "Aside from love and family, health and wellness are our greatest blessings. That's the key. Reflecting on my quest to a better mind and body, I found my daily habits to have the most impact on my overall outlook of life. I created BLESSWELL to provide men with an at-home CBD grooming solution that allows them to put their game face on, build their confidence and get their mind in the right zone."

ENDEXX CORPORATION CEO TODD DAVIS added, "We are elated to be partnering with the multi-hyphenate powerhouse that is DJ KHALED. Creating these unique, premium products with someone of his caliber has been monumental for the ENDEXX CORPORATION brand. His passion for the category started with his personal and professional journey in the wellness realm and he has since become someone people look up to for personal care advice and expertise.

BLESSWELL will also release a limited, three-part guided meditation series voiced by DJ KHALED. Look for streaming platforms to carry one part of the meditation series. The full series will only be available as a gift with purchase.

