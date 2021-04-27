KGBI Listeners Responded

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KGBI (100.7)/OMAHA helped their listeners understand that 14,000 kids in the OMAHA metro don’t have their own bed according to local organization SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE. KGBI listeners responded with 561 sets of sheets, 78 complete bed sets, and 50 pillows resulting in more than $12,000 worth of supplies.

KGBI Listener Engagement Director JILL TRACEY shared, “We knew the generous KGBI listening family would care deeply about kids and teens who are sleeping on the couch or floor and want to help. The response has been overwhelming. We are grateful to be even a small part of the incredible service SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE provides for families in the OMAHA Metro every day!”

« see more Net News