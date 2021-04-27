SONA Warrior Awards

The inaugural SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA's (SONA) WARRIOR AWARDS will honor singer/songwriter PAUL WILLIAMS and singer/songwriter/activist MILCK (CONNIE LIM), who will both receive the WARRIOR AWARD and NEW WARRIOR AWARD, respectively. The streaming event will be on SUNDAY, MAY 23rd at 5p (PT), featuring appearances by DIANE WARREN, EMILY BEAR, GUSTAVO SANTAOLALLA, HERB ALPERT, INDIA CARNEY, INGRID MICHAELSON, KENNY ASCHER, MARCUS MILLER, PORTUGAL THE MAN, SAM HOLLANDER, “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC, WILLIE NELSON and THE RESCUES.

SONA is an advocacy organization formed to advocate for fair pay, safety, equality and a collective voice for songwriters. The SONA WARRIOR AWARDS offer a platform for music creators to celebrate their peers' work.

ASCAP Chairman of the Board and Pres. WILLIAMS is the first recipient of the SONA WARRIOR AWARD. He has received many distinctions during his career, including OSCAR, GRAMMY, GOLDEN GLOBE, IVOR NOVELLO-winning songwriter and SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME inductee. He has created many iconic songs, including “Rainbow Connection,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Old Fashioned Love Song,” and “We’ve Only Just Begun," and he has long been a defender of creators’ rights.

MILCK became famous for her song “Quiet,” which was named BILLBOARD’s #1 protest song of the year in 2017, and earned distinction as part of NPR’s “American Anthem” series. “Quiet” has been used in protests all over the world.

“We are beyond grateful to have such an extraordinary array of talent take part in the very first SONA Warrior Awards,” said SONA Executive Director MICHELLE LEWIS. “We thank them for coming together to help us honor the hard work, the vision, and the advocacy of PAUL WILLIAMS and MILCK — two of the world’s most inspiring songwriters.”

For tickets and information

