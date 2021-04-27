The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has begun a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Initiative, working with ENTERGAIN, an HR firm that specializes in the music industry. This effort will begin with a survey of AIMP membership to get a read of the current organization. Key findings will be presented at the AIMP’s GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT on MONDAY, JUNE 7th.

Later this summer, ENTERGAIN will conduct a three-session workshop for AIMP members interested in deepening their understanding of the barriers and solutions around diversity, equity and inclusion, and provide takeaways that can be applied in their professional lives.

The survey has been emailed to members from ENTERGAIN and will be open for response until MONDAY, MAY 31st. Members that did not receive the survey and wish to participate can email DEI@aimp.org. The three training sessions are scheduled for JUNE 21st, JUNE 2th8, and JULY 6th at 2p (ET). Each session will be 90 minutes.

