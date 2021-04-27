Jeff Rafter, Paul Van Dusen

NEW JERSEY radio icon and current PRESS COMMUNICATIONS VP/Programming and pm driver for Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN JEFF RAFTER has announced his retirement effective later this year, and is hanging up his headphones at the end of his air shift TODAY (5/21).

He's had a 40-year run as a programmer and air talent--all in the GARDEN STATE. He's had tours of duty at legendary JERSEY stations WHTG, WJLK, WJRZ, WMGQ and WOBM, and has spent the past four years with PRESS at 107.1 THE BOSS. After he signs off today, he'll continue to manage the station he played a large role in creating in 2017.

RAFTER told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve been incredibly blessed and very lucky. I’ve spent my entire career only a few miles from where I was born. I worked with all the best NEW JERSEY broadcasters and had the opportunity to create some great teams. I spent 15 amazing years with GREATER MEDIA. I worked for PRESS COMMUNICATIONS 40 years ago. It is an honor and a privilege to finish my career with PRESS. I’ve had quite a run.”

New to afternoons starting this MONDAY (5/24) is a familiar face in the building, PAUL VAN DUSEN. He most recently did afternoons for 10 years at Country sister WKMK (THUNDER 106), where he'd been furloughed during the height of the pandemic. It marks his return to his Classic Rock roots, having served a long run at crosstown TOWNSQUARE Classic Rock WCHR (105.7 THE HAWK). His resume includes stints at the likes of WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)) and WGRF (97 ROCK) in BUFFALO.

Commenting on the new appointment, RAFTER said, "I am thrilled that PAUL VAN DUSEN is returning to PRESS and taking over afternoons on THE BOSS!"

VAN DUSEN added, "Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in! I'm excited to be going back to my Rock & Roll roots."

Congratulate RAFTER at jeffr@presscommradio.com.





