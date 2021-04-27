Bruno Mars (Photo: Harper Smith)

ATLANTIC RECORDS multiple GRAMMY winner BRUNO MARS has become the first artist ever to land five RIAA diamond certified singles. MARS singles "That’s What I Like" and "When I Was Your Man" have now been diamond certified, selling and streaming over 10 million copies. MARS singles "Just the Way You Are", "Grenade" and "Uptown Funk!(w/Mark Ronson)" were previously RIAA diamond certified.

RIAA Chairman and CEO MITCH GLAZER commented, "Congratulations to BRUNO MARS – the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA's Gold and Platinum Program! This milestone is a testament to BRUNO’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at ATLANTIC RECORDS. What BRUNO has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded – and BRUNO now has five of them!"

