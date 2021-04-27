AUDACY/SACRAMENTO has launched AUDACY SERVES in an effort to amplify the voices, experiences and work that supports and promotes diversity. The cluster and its stations, Alternative KKDO (ALT 94-7), Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE), Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK), Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM, Top 40/Mainstream KUDL (106.5 THE END) and Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320), have created the program as part of AUDACY's social impact platform. They'll be working to elevate and celebrate SACRAMENTO organizations who strive to better the lives of its residents. Through AUDACY SERVES, AUDACY/SACRAMENTO is asking groups to share their story through on-air PSAs as well as a long-form public affairs show to air on all of the cluster's stations, THE PUBLIC FILE.

AUDACY/SACRAMENTO SVP and Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN commented, "AUDACY is committed to creating and promoting a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce to drive change in our industry, both in our local community and nationally at scale. In and around the SACRAMENTO community, we seek to use our resources to amplify the voices that support diversity, social justice, equity, human rights and anti-racism, and this program deepens our commitment to this work."

AUDACY/SACRAMENTO has also set up a mentoring program with the SACRAMENTO CITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT to showcase available careers in audio and digital.

KAUFFMAN added, "We encourage the organizations and individuals we will work with to explore the many vocations that the term 'audio’ and ‘radio’ encompasses. From engineering, promotions, accounting, sales and community affairs to social media, creative, production, marketing and more, there are numerous careers within the industry."

