Billie Eilish (Photo: Kelia Anne MacCluskey)

Following the release of her latest single "Your Power," and ahead of the JULY 30th release of her forthcoming album "Happier Than Ever," DARKROOM/INTERSCOPE RECORDS artist BILLIE EILISH has announced the first leg of her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour," set to commence in FEBRUARY 2022.

Starting FEBRUARY 3rd in NEW ORLEANS, the 32-date NORTH AMERICAN arena run will be making stops across the U.S. and CANADA, before heading across the ATLANTIC for an 18-date arena tour across EUROPE and the U.K., starting JUNE 3rd. Remaining tickets will on-sale FRIDAY, MAY 28th at 12p local in the U.S. and CANADA, and 10a local in the U.K. and EUROPE. To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with TICKETMASTER’s VERIFIED FAN platform in NORTH AMERICA.

The seven-time GRAMMY-winning artist and songwriter has also confirmed she will be continuing her work with sustainability partner REVERB for her tour, with the fan-facing BILLIE EILISH ACTION VILLAGE at each show, which will focus on climate action and climate justice, hosting and supporting BIPOC and women-led environmental organizations as well as a comprehensive program via REVERB’s forthcoming MUSIC CLIMATE REVOLUTION campaign. In addition to reducing the tour’s environmental footprint, the initiative will support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases. These collective efforts will make the tour CLIMATE POSITIVE; eliminating significantly more emissions than the tour creates.

Earlier this year, BILLIE took home two additional GRAMMY Awards; RECORD OF THE YEAR for “everything i wanted,” and BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIUM for her JAMES BOND song “No Time To Die.” In FEBRUARY, her documentary, ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ saw its APPLE TV+ global release and received critical praise. Earlier this month, EILISH made her book debut with BILLIE EILISH, a visual narrative journey through her life.

« see more Net News