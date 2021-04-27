Kathleen Hanna & Tina Kampor (Photo: Jason Frank Rothenberg)

BIKINI KILL frontwoman KATHLEEN HANNA's TEES4TOGO is a star-studded line of T-shirts designed by — and portraying designs of — HANNA and her friends. Last week, HANNA released the second episode of her brand-new "TEES 4 TOGO" TV web series in which she interviews artist and musician ADELE ROBERSON. The series focuses on the artists, musicians, actors, activists and comedians who are a part of HANNA’s T-shirt line.

Each $40 shirt is sweatshop-free, with 100% of the profits earmarked for PEACE SISTERS, a PASADENA-based, non-profit that financially assists to fund local girls' school annual tuition costs (including books), ID cards, menstrual products, solar lights and health care in DAPAONG, TOGO WEST AFRICA, the hometown of current PASADENA resident and PEACE SISTERS founder, TINA KAMPOR.

Said HANNA, “We're not gonna have equality in the world if we don't hear AFRICAN women's voices. And we're not gonna hear women's voices if they have no education. Another part of this is TRUMP saying AFRICA is a shithole. How can I respond to that as a citizen? How can I do something positive in light of that? I found an organization run by somebody who grew up in WEST AFRICA, who flies money back to the school every year, and has already been doing it for 15 years. This is my opportunity to be an ally to her already successful project.”

KAMPOR brought three things to the girls in TOTO on her recent trip in 2018: money for girls’ tuition, solar lamps, and her own vivacious spirit. With TEES4TOGO, HANNA hopes to continue KAMPOR’s work by giving WEST AFRICAN girls an opportunity for education, which, she argues, is more vital than ever today.

HANNA says TEES4TOGO is just the start. “Eventually, the dream is to send all the girls to college, and help with housing needs, which may start happening as early as this NOVEMBER, depending on how many shirts I can sell!”

« see more Net News