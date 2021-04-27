Sold

FRESH LIFE CHURCH, INC. is selling noncommercial Religion KYWH/LOCKWOOD, MT and K296EM/BILLINGS, MT to WASATCH COMMUNITY MEDIA, INC. for $70,000 plus a programming agreement before closing. Under the programming agreement, the station has flipped to Triple A as 88.9 THE RIVER.



In other filings with the FCC, POWELL MEREDITH COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY is selling K221GE/WICKENBURG, AZ to CAROLYN PARTHE's CATZ & DAWGZ for $15,000. The primary station is listed as BARNA BROADCASTING Classic Country KSWG (REAL COUNTRY 96,3)/WICKENBURG, AZ.

« see more Net News