Miami One Having A Party

MIAMI ONE RADIO,wraps up the celebration of its four-year anniversary tomorrow (5/22) with a live concert. The Internet/App station led by FUNK E FRANK WALSH, a notable PD for more than 30 years for some of the top radio stations in MIAMI, including AUDACY Top 40 Rhythmic WPOW (POWER 96), will host a LIVE outdoor concert with 12 acts put together by station Promotion Director CHARLIE RODRIGUEZ, at the MIRAMAR AMPHITHEATER.

Dance music stars TKA and LIME will headline the concert, with DJ FRANKIE CUTLASS from NEW YORK and local DJs JORGE SANTANA and TONY "HITMAN" HERNANDEZ from SOUTH FLORIDA.

Join the party by getting the free App for ANDROID or iPHONE, or click here.

