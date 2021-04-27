iHeartMedia: Selling Tampa Bay Studios.

The GANDY BOULEVARD studio home of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WFLZ (93.3-FLZ), Rock WXTB (98 ROCK), Hip Hop and R&B WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT), Country WFUS (US 103.5), AC WMTX, Talk WFLA/TAMPA and other stations has been sold to owners of a MACY'S warehouse next door in a deal worth $3.8 million.

The TAMPA studios are home to nine local iHEARTMEDIA outlets, also including Sports WDAE, Spanish WRUB (RUMBA 106.5) and Talk WHNZ, as well as three HD2/HD3 brands.

According to property records, the station building was sold on APRIL 29th to a group called LBA LVF VII XII COMPANY LLC, which shares an IRVINE, CA, address with the buyers of a 39-acre MACY’s warehouse property next door, which sold in late DECEMBER for $32 million.



The studios have been home to TAMPA BAY radio history, from its CLEAR CHANNEL days to the present. Personalities like GLENN BECK, BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE and TODD "MJ" SCHMITT have broadcast there.

