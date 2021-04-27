Levack, Voelker, Bahl

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WTMM (ESPN 104.5 THE TEAM)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY, NY is undergoing another change in its afternoon show, as JEFF LEVACK exits the program after MAY 28th's show to take a new position as Head of Media Relations for TECH EAST FIRE AND WATER RESTORATION. Weekend host and former UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY Associate Athletic Dir. of External Affairs CHARLIE VOELKER is being promoted to co-host the afternoon show with Brand Manager DAN BAHL, starting JUNE 1st.

LEVACK will remain on board for "special on-air and online projects" for the station. His former on-air partner TOM GOSLOWSKI was let go in JANUARY, and BAHL took over as LEVACK's co-host.

“After 7 years of living my dream doing sports talk here on 104.5 THE TEAM, I’ve been offered a great opportunity,” said LEVACK. “While I won’t be on the air every day, I do look forward to continuing my relationship with THE TEAM both on air and in the community.”

“I am extremely excited to entertain CAPITAL REGION sports fans on THE TEAM every afternoon. It is an amazing opportunity to join DAN talking sports and all that implies!” said VOELKER. “I want to congratulate my friend LEVACK on his new opportunity and I’ll fill those shoes proudly.”

“I have loved working with JEFF both on and off-air,” said BAHL. “I am very excited to have CHARLIE join me on the afternoon show and look forward to us providing local sports fans with entertaining content on-air and online.”

“We are thrilled to expand CHARLIE’s role by joining DAN in afternoon drive and providing the CAPITAL REGION with the best live and local sports talk content across our integrated on-air and digital platform,” said TOWNSQUARE ALBANY Market President KEVIN RICH. “I am ecstatic for LEVACK that he can pursue an exciting new opportunity while also still being a part of what we do at 104.5 THE TEAM.”

« see more Net News