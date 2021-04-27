Maneskin Wins Eurovision

ITALIAN heavy-metal band MANESKIN has won the EUROVISION crown with their song “Zitti e buoni.” Favorite ITALY won with 524 points, while FRENCH chanteuse BARBARA PRAVI came in second with 499 points. SWITZERLAND’s GJON'S TEARS finished third with 432 points. ICELAND, a fan favorite that received support from NETFLIX's "The Story Of Fire Saga," came in fourth with 378 points.

MANESKIN vocalist DAMIANO DAVID proclaimed, “We just want to say to the whole of EUROPE, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies!”

The band's win — which marks the third historical victory for the country, which last won in 1990 — means the 2022 EUROVISION SONG CONTEST will be heading to ITALY.

The 65th edition of the competition returned after two years, set in ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, where it was hosted by the AHOY ARENA — used as a hospital for COVID-19 patients just a year ago.

This year’s competition attracted interest thanks to NETFLIX’s 2020 EUROVISION movie, starring WILL FERRELL and RACHEL McADAMS as ICELANDIC EUROVISION contestants. "Husavik" was nominated for BEST ORIGINAL SONG at this year's ACADEMY AWARDS.

The contest was broadcast for U.S. audiences via NBCUNIVERSAL's PEACOCK streamer.

The grand final featured 26 performances.

