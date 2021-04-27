The Weeknd (Photo: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com)

The late POP SMOKE took home honors as TOP NEW ARTIST, while ARTIST OF THE YEAR THE WEEKND and TAYLOR SWIFT won TOP MALE and FEMALE ARTIST, respectively at last night's BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. BTS won TOP DUO OR GROUP and TOP SONG SALES ARTIST, while DRAKE was honored as ARTIST OF THE DECADE as well as TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST. The event was televised live from MICROSOFT THEATER and hosted by NICK JONAS, who performed with the JONAS BROTHERS and MARSHMELLO to close the show.

THE WEEKND also won for TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST, TOP R&B ARTIST and TOP R&B MALE ARTIST, while POP SMOKE took home TOP RAP ARTIST, TOP RAP MALE ARTIST and MEGAN THEE STALLION was named TOP RAP FEMALE ARTIST.

MORGAN WALLEN was named TOP COUNTRY ARTIST and TOP MALE COUNTRY ARTIST, even though he's been missing from action after a controversial use of a racial slur.

Some of the performers included DOJA CAT with SZA, THE WEEKND, a performance by BTS from SEOUL, ALICIA KEYS, BAD BUNNY, DJ KHALED f/H.E.R. and MIGOS, DURAN DURAN, GLASS ANIMALS, KAROL G, PINK, SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS f/ANN NESBY and TWENTY ONE PILOTS.

For a complete list of winners, go here.

