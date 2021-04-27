Haz Montana (Photo: LinkedIn)

MERUELO MEDIA welcomes veteran programmer HAZ MONTANA as VP/Audio Brands to lead its LOS ANGELES cluster of Hip Hop KPWR (POWER 106), Classic Rock KLOS, Throwback Hip Hop KDAY/KDEY and Latin Rhythmic KLLI (CALI 93.9).

“We`HAZ’ MONTANA and MONTANA `HAZ‘ Us!” said MERUELO MEDIA Pres./CEO OTTO PADRÓNIDENT. “After an exhaustive national search, getting to know some of this country’s most amazing leaders in our craft of audio - we’re happy that Haz chose us! HAZ brings the right balance of audio art and hard science perfectly nested within his steady brand of leadership, personal values and the confident entrepreneurial spirit we energetically embrace here at MERUELO MEDIA. These very essential qualities are must-have requirements to steer our team and legacy audio brands.”

"Hip Hop, Rock, Throwbacks, Latin Rhythm, and passionate talent. This opportunity is a dream come true. I’m honored to be starting today with Team MERUELO,” said MONTANA."I'm looking forward to working with some of this country’s most iconic audio brands and lead a great team of format captains as we continue to develop and grow these legendary call-letters towards a market agnostic and boundless digital horizon. Above all, I’m excited about chartering a bold path in this newly reimagined role of VP/Audio Brands here at MERUELO MEDIA.”

« see more Net News