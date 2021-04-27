Collaboration

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA will launch TIKTOK-related content under a new arrangement with the social media platform. SIRIUSXM will add a full-time music channel, TIKTOK RADIO, this SUMMER, with music from the channel presented by TIKTOK creators and DJs, styled after TIKTOK’s “For You” page, while PANDORA is adding playlists featuring selections by TIKTOK creators, “TIKTOK TASTEMAKERS,” starting TODAY with BELLA POARCH. Also, select re-airings of TIKTOK LIVE events will be offered on TIKTOK.

"We are excited to collaborate with TIKTOK to create new content that brings the vibrancy of the leading social networking service to life on live radio and our streaming platforms," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "The effect TIKTOK has on music, and pop culture in general, is undeniable. Our platforms will provide a unique opportunity for TIKTOK creators to engage with our listeners with content experiences that have never been done before in audio. The exclusive SIRIUSXM channel will bring a new take on radio by tapping into the latest music trends on TIKTOK, while PANDOTA listeners will get access to playlists curated personally by TIKTOK’s top creators."

"TIKTOK is redefining the way that fans discover music and artists, while enabling a new form of musical engagement and creative expression,'' said TIKTOK Global Head of Music OLE OBERMANN. "We are excited to work with SIRIUSXM on TIKTOK RADIO and to bring TIKTOK creators to PANDORA to make the trends, music, and creative influences that are playing such a defining role in modern culture even more accessible.

"We're really excited to see this come to life and thank the SIRIUSXM team for being such an innovative and visionary collaborator."

"When I started posting on TIKTOK in the beginning of the pandemic, I had no idea that, less than a year after starting my TIKTOK, I'd sing in a SUPER BOWL commercial. Making videos for TIKTOK is always the highlight of my day, and I'm lucky to have found such a supportive musical community," said TIKTOK creator CHRISTIAN SHELTON, who will be featured on an early PANDORA “TIKTOK TASTEMAKERS” playlist. "The playlist I created reflects my love for all genres and features new and old music, a lot of which is inspired by my fans on TIKTOK! I want people who listen to my PANDORA playlist to get to know me a bit more through the music I love."

