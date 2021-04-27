Radiothon

BINNIE MEDIA stations in NEW HAMPSHIRE raised over $200,000 for veterans charity VETERANS COUNT in the seventh annual “Make 12 Hours Count” radiothon on MAY 19th. The 12-hour broadcast, hosted by “GOOD MORNING NH” host JACK HEATH, aired on News-talk WTPL-WTSN-WEMJ (THE PULSE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE)/MANCHESTER-DOVER-LACONIA, with support on sister music stations Adult Hits WFNQ (106.3 FRANK FM)/NASHUA, Top 40 WJYY/CONCORD, Country WNHW (93.3 THE WOLF)/BELMONT-CONCORD, and Country WXLF-WZLF (95.3 & 107.1 THE WOLF)/HARTFORD, VT.

“BINNIE MEDIA is proud to be a part of the Make 12 Hours Count Radiothon. This was our first year hosting and we are thrilled with the results. We look forward to many more years of partnering with Veteran’s Count. As a local company we are proud to support our local veterans,” said BINNIE MEDIA Pres. MASSIMO ROSATI. “BINNIE MEDIA and BINNIE FAMILY CHARITIES have a long tradition of charitable partnerships and this is another opportunity to help a great cause.”

