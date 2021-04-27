Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Bieber/Caesar/Giveon #1; Dua Lipa 'Levitating' To Be Reinstated; Ariana Grande Top 5; Maroon 5/Megan Top 10

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON spend a 2nd week at #1 with "Peaches," up 482 spins

* MEDIABASE will be reinstating DUA LIPA's "Levitating" to the Top 40 chart this upcoming week

* As part of a newly approved rule, songs that have gone recurrent, but then are up four weeks in a row and inside the top 10 are eligible to be reinstated

* It was top 5 in airplay this week at 13814 spins and +1034 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE goes top 5 with "pov," up 6*-4* and +1467 spins

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION go top 10 with "Beautiful Mistakes," up 11*-9*

* LIL NAS X is top 15, up 1896 spins with "MONTERO (Call Me By Name)," up 17*-13* and +1896 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 15 as well with "deja vu," up 16*-14* and +307 spins

* KALI UCHIS goes top 20, moving 23*-20* with "Telepatia" at +917 spins

* BTS is back and scores a huge debut at 27* with "Butter" with 2806 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO enters at 36* with "good 4 u" - up 997 spins

* MIMI WEBB's "Good Without," SARA KAYS "Remember That Night?," and NF's "Just Like You" also debut this week

Rhythmic: Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Hold Top Spot; Pop Smoke/A Boogie Runner Up; Mooski Top 5; Giveon, Coi Leroy Top 10

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON hold the top spot with "Peaches" for a 2nd week on both the Top 40 and Rhythmic chart

* POP SMOKE and A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE are the runner up with "Hello," rising 4*-2* and are +840 spins

* MOOSKI is top 5 with "Track Star," leaping 6*-5* and is +565 spins

* GIVEON goes top 10 as a solo artist as well with "Heartbreak Anniversary" up 13*-9* and +425 spins

* COI LEROY hits the top 10 too with "No More Parties," moving 11*-10* and is +213 spins

* KALI UCHIS motors into the top 15 at Rhythmic with "Telepatia," up 16*-15* and +414 spins

* YOUNG THUG & GUNNA are top 20, up 24*-20* with "Ski," up 293 spins

* DJ KHALED soars 34*-24* with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY & LIL DURK and +780 spins

* SAWEETIE soars 40*-27* with "Fast (Motion)," and is +666 spins

* H.E.R. has the top debut at 38* with "Come Through," featuring CHRIS BROWN

* BIA debuts at 40* with "Whole Lotta Money"

Urban: Pooh Sheisty/Lil Durk #1; Lil Tjay/6LACK Top 3; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon Top 15; Summer Walker Top 20

* POOH SHEISTY and LIL DURK take the top spot, rising 2*-1* with "Back In Blood" at +585 spins

* LIL TJAY is now top 3 with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, climbing 4*-3* and are up 338 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON go top 15 with "Peaches," up 16*-15* with a +294 spins

* SUMMER WALKER is top 20 with "Body," up 23*-20* and is +226 spins

* DJ KHALED, LIL BABY, and LIL DURK soar 38*-24* with "Every Chance I Get," and up 906 spins

* LOUI has the lone debut at 40* with "Talkin' Bout," featuring SAWEETIE

Hot AC: The Weeknd Holds At #1; Maroon 5/Megan Runner Up; Dua Lipa Top 3; Tate McRae Top 5

* THE WEEKND spends a 3rd week at #1 at Hot AC with "Save Your Tears"

* MAROON 5 is the runner up with "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, climbing 3*-2* and is +252 spins

* DUA LIPA's "Levitating" has regained its momentum and soars 9*-3* and is +662 spins

* TATE MCRAE hits the top 5 with "You Broke Me First," up 7*-5* and +267 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON are just shy of the top 10, rising 13*-11* with "Peaches," and are +498 spins

* THE KID LAROI goes 14*-13* with "Without You," with MILEY CYRUS, up 344 spins

* P!NK holds at 18* with "All I Know So Far," but scores a big 653 spin gain

* COLDPLAY remains at 19* with "Higher Power" with a strong 529 spin increase

* DOJA CAT and SZA go 39*-32* with "Kiss Me More," up 196 spins

Active Rock: Seether Take Top Spot; Ayron Jones Top 3; A Day To Remember Top 5; Deftones Top 10

* SEETHER grab the top spot with "Bruised And Bloodied," up 2*-1*

* AYRON JONES is in the top 3 with "Mercy," moving 4*-3* and is +96 spins

* A DAY TO REMEMBER goes top 5 with "Everything We Wanted," moving 7*-5*

* DEFTONES move top 10, leaping 12*-9* with "Ceremony," up 100 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH leap into the top 15 with "Darkness Settles In," up 20*-15* and is up 251 spins

* EVANESCENCE is top 20 with "Better Without You"

* NONPOINT has the top debut at 34* with "Ruthless"

* PSYCHOSEXUAL enters at 40* with "Devil From Hell"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; All Time Low Near Top 5, Coldplay Near Top 10; Neighbourhood Return

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot for a fifth week with "Shy Away"

* ALL TIME LOW post the biggest leap in the top 10, up 9*-6* with "Once In A Lifetime" as they head toward another top 5 hit

* COLDPLAY are just one spot away from the top 10, three weeks in with "Higher Power," rising 13*-11* and +346 spins

* MODEST MOUSE go 18*-16* with "We Are Between," at +362 spins

* NEIGHBOURHOOD score the the top debut at 28* with "Stargazing" with a +324 spins

* TESSA VIOLET enters at 33* with "Games," featuring LOVELYTHEBAND

* DREAMERS debut at 40* with "Palm Reader," featuring BIG BOI and UPSAHL

Triple A: Black Keys New #1; Coldplay, Rag'N'Bone Man Top 10, Modest Mouse, Michigander Top 15

* BLACK KEYS take over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Crawling Kingsnake," at +65 spins

* COLDPLAY is top 10 in their second week as "Higher Power," up 20*-7* and is up 194 spins

* RAG'N'BONE MAN goes top 10 with "All You Ever Wanted," rising 12*-10* and is +55 spins

* MODEST MOUSE surge 22*-12* and into the top 15 with "We Are Between" at a +136 spins

* MICHIGANDER also go top 15 with "Better," up 18*-15*

* ALICE MERTON is top 20 with "Vertigo," moving 21*-19*

* KINGS OF LEON debut at 29* with "Echoing"

* ANDERSON EAST enters at 30* with "Madelyn"

« see more Net News