KPNS/Duncan-Lawton-Fort Sill, OK Adds 'The Dan Bongino Show'
May 24, 2021 at 6:15 AM (PT)
MOLLMAN MEDIA News-Talk KPNS-A/DUNCAN-LAWTON-FORT SILL, OK is among the stations picking up WESTWOOD ONE's "THE DAN BONGINO SHOW" for the former RUSH LIMBAUGH midday slot, starting TODAY (5/24).
Head of Programming RYAN BEAM said, "We think BONGINO will do very well in our market and community as his first guest is former President TRUMP who carried every county in OKLAHOMA in the last election."