Fundraiser

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON has launched a new charity campaign, "WTOP Live Local," in partnership with fundraising platform 4GIVING. The campaign will work with local charities in D.C., MARYLAND, and VIRGINIA and raise funds through a web portal, kicking off with WTOP donating $103.50 to each featured charity partner.

“Our hope is that our community will utilize the WTOP Live Local campaign as their local charity marketplace,” said WTOP Director of News & Programming JULIA ZIEGLER. “Your donations help give back to trusted local charity partners whose work supports and empowers the diverse community in which we live, making a difference in the lives of our neighbors (and yours).”

“4GIVING is proud to partner with WTOP to build a better, stronger community,” said 4GIVING CEO JOE SRIVER. “Our mission is to foster new, immediate and impactful relationships between charitable causes, the community and sponsors, like WTOP.”

