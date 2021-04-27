Lynch

iHEARTMEDIA Country WEZL/CHARLESTON, SC has revealed the lineup for its "2021 Stars and Guitars Reunited Music Festival," including performances from DUSTIN LYNCH, TRAVIS DENNING, TENILLE ARTS and TAYLOR CASTRO. The festival will take place on FRIDAY, JULY 2nd at BOONE HALL PLANTATION & GARDENS in MT. PLEASANT, SC.

"iHEARTMEDIA CHARLESTON is excited to bring back live events to the Lowcountry in a big way,” said iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLESTON Market Pres. AJ PUNJABI. “With an all-star lineup, this will be one of the most memorable productions ever seen at BOONE HALL!"

This year marks the festival's sixth installment. Tickets are on sale now, here.

