Kerr

BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE have signed hit songwriter JOSH KERR to a worldwide deal. KERR co-wrote FOR KING & COUNTRY's multi-week #1, "GOD Only Knows," DYLAN's SCOTT's "My Girl," KEITH URBAN's "Never Comin Down," and KELSEA BALLERINI's "Love Me Like You Mean It" and "Dibs."

The NEW YORK native has worked with a variety of artists across multiple genres, including, BEN RECTOR, CAMILA CABELLO, DANIELLE BRADBERY, DEVIN DAWSON, DOLLY PARTON, HANNAH KERR, INGRID MICHAELSON, JAKE SCOTT, JORDAN DAVIS, KENNY CHESNEY, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MADDIE & TAE and more. KERR's solo album, "12/12," came out earlier this month (5/17).

« see more Net News