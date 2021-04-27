Dance Festival

For fans ready for a rave in their cars and homes, SIRIUSXM is airing what it calls a “3-day virtual festival” of dance music featuring some of the biggest DJ names in the world this weekend. The “DANCE AGAIN FESTIVAL” will air on four SIRIUSXM dance channels, including BPM, CHILL, DIPLO’S REVOLUTION, and UTOPIA.

Among the sets to air FRIDAY (5/28) at 6p through SUNDAY (5/30) with select replays on MONDAY (5/31) will be three different sets from DIPLO, two from ARMIN VAN BUUREN (one a Chill set), two from ABOVE & BEYOND, and MARSHMELLO previewing his upcoming album. In addition, the channels will air sets from AFROJACK, ALESSO, DAVID GUETTA, DEADMAU5, DILLON FRANCIS, KASKADE, KYGO, MAJOR LAZER, MARTIN GARRIX, MK, NORA EN PURE, RÜFÜS DU SOL, STEVE AOKI, TIËSTO, PAUL OAKENFOLD, DA RUDE, CASCADA, IAN VAN DAHL, MARSHALL JEFFERSON, LITTLE LOUIE VEGA, and others.

