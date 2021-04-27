Kennedy

GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY LIBRARY’S SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES have signed a two-year agreement with BILTMORE RADIO to stream ATLANTA broadcaster DON KENNEDY’s "Big Band Jump" music program. The station will be streaming back-to-back episodes on Memorial Day weekend, MAY 29th through MAY 31st. The station plans to air one episode of ‘Big Band Jump’ weeknights at 7p (ET)/4p (PT), with an encore at Midnight (ET)/9p (PT), and a ‘Sunday Big Band Brunch’ block, starting at 10a (ET)/7a (PT) weekly.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have come to this agreement with the UNIVERSITY LIBRARY SPECIAL COLLECTIONS AND ARCHIVES, along with the KENNEDY family, to air these wonderful shows,” said BILTMORE RADIO co-founder BENJI KURTZ. “Ever since we started the station a couple of years ago, we kept hearing from our fans – ‘Are you going to get Big Band Jump on the air?’ – and now we are delighted that we will be able to enthusiastically say ‘YES!’

“When I first started in radio, I remember running Big Band Jump every week, and it was great,” said BILTMORE RADIO co-founder TODD DEHRING. “With Mr. KENNEDY’s iconic history in ATLANTA broadcasting, as well as his long affiliation with the WSB call letters – we think that BILTMORE RADIO will be able to pay this legend and his program the respect that they have earned.”

‘Big Band Jump’ ran for more than 25 years, first on GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY’s student radio station WRAS as ‘One O’clock Jump’ on weekends, and later nationally via syndication

“Several years ago, we acquired the papers of DON KENNEDY, which include more than 600 two-hour ‘Big Band Jump’ programs, and this seems like the ideal channel to get these historic programs out to the public once again,” said MUSIC AND RADIO BROADCASTING COLLECTIONS Archivist KEVIN FLEMING. “Mr. KENNEDY’s papers also include the scripts, cue sheets, and newsletters in relation to the ‘Big Band Jump’ program, as well as interviews with musicians and other big band-era figures.”

