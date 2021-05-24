June 30

One sure sign of Summer is the annual music celebration known as WANGO TANGO. iHEARTMEDIA and KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM)/LOS ANGELES have announced the lineup for this year’s legendary festival, happening virtually on JUNE 30.

It will feature all-new performances by ED SHEERAN and JUSTIN BIEBER, plus previous year’s performances by ARIANA GRANDE, AVA MAX, BRITNEY SPEARS, BRUNO MARS, CAMILA CABELLO, HALSEY, JASON DERULO, JONAS BROTHERS, LADY GAGA, MACHINE GUN KELLY, MARIAH CAREY, MAROON 5, SHAWN MENDES, TAYLOR SWIFT and more.

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA will stream the program nationwide on livexlive.com, while iHEARTMEDIA radio stations will broadcast the celebration throughout the country on their stations beginning at 7pm PT.

iHEARTMEDIA President of CHR Programming Strategy and KIIS PD JOHN IVEY said, “For 2021, we’re taking a look back at what we call ‘The KIIStory’ of WANGO TANGO and are reminded and humbled by the influence this original festival has had on listeners and artists alike. When you look back, WANGO TANGO’s significance in Pop culture & the music industry is pretty profound. Many artists have launched their careers or new projects as part of this show and we’re excited to relive a few of those memorable performances, hear some artists share their personal WANGO memories and see all-new performances by JUSTIN BIEBER and ED SHEERAN. It will definitely be a special event.”

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA President DERMOT MCCORMACK commented, “WANGO TANGO is synonymous with all things representing the fun of summer, most importantly - the music that becomes the soundtrack of the season. We are beyond excited to be a part of this annual Pop-culture celebration, bringing artists and fans together virtually, to share in some of the best musical moments."

For more information, visit iHeartRadio.com/WangoTango

