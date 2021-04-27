Clark

BIG MACHINE RECORDS newcomer CALLISTA CLARK has been named iHEARTCOUNTRY’s next “On The Verge” artist, and will gain airplay support via the radio chain's spin program. Her debut single, “It's Cause I Am," is #41 this week on the MEDIABASE chart.

The 17-year-old CLARK released the single along with four other tracks on her debut EP, “Real To Me,” in FEBRUARY. Read iHEART's short Q&A with the GEORGIA native here.

