Callista Clark Is iHeartCountry’s Next ‘On The Verge’ Artist
May 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM (PT)
BIG MACHINE RECORDS newcomer CALLISTA CLARK has been named iHEARTCOUNTRY’s next “On The Verge” artist, and will gain airplay support via the radio chain's spin program. Her debut single, “It's Cause I Am," is #41 this week on the MEDIABASE chart.
The 17-year-old CLARK released the single along with four other tracks on her debut EP, “Real To Me,” in FEBRUARY. Read iHEART's short Q&A with the GEORGIA native here.