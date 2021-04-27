Sold

CUMULUS LICENSING LLC is selling Rock KDVB (simulcast of KDVV (V100)/TOPEKA)/EFFINGHAM, KS to INTREPID COMPANIES, LLC for $300,000.

In other filings with the FCC, HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. is selling K225CM/DALLAS to KULDIP SINGH's WE SERVE LLC for $685,000. The primary station is listed as URBAN ONE Hip Hop KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT)/DALLAS.

TBLC GREENSBORO STATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of WSGH-A/LEWISVILLE-WINSTON-SALEM-GREENSBORO, NC to BASE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (related to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO, INC.) for $40,313.30 less rent unpaid by the seller to the buyer, which was estimated to be the same as the purchase price.

And PORT CHARLOTTE EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of noncommercial Contemporary Christian WVIJ (VICTORY 91.7)/PORT CHARLOTTE, FL to LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE, INC. for $203,000.

