Posting On Mondays

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and iHEARTMEDIA’s THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK debuted a new lifestyle podcast TODAY (5/24) with “THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC” personalities GIZELLE BRYANT and ROBYN DIXON, “REASONABLY SHADY.” New episodes will post on MONDAYS.

“You’ve seen us on TV for over five seasons, and while people who watch the show know a little about us, I think this podcast is going to allow you to get to know us even better and really learn our personalities and friendship,” said DIXON. “Talking with us is like talking with your favorite girlfriends, and we’re thrilled to join THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK and reach our fans through a new platform.”

BRYANT added, “In addition to talking about current events and topics that are useful and helpful for everyone, we’re going to talk about the ‘Reasonable Moment of the Week’ and the ‘Shady Moment of the Week.’ We’re going to give it to you raw, real, truthful and honest, with a little bit of humor.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome GIZELLE and ROBYN to THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK,” said the network’s Pres./Production and Creative Development DOLLIE S. BISHOP. “Fans of ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES POTOMAC’ have followed them through their significant milestones on TV. Now, with their new podcast, they can reach a massive new audience and give fans a more intimate look into their lives. ‘REASONABLY SHADY’ will spark unfiltered discussions that will bring humor, insight, and inspiration that listeners will enjoy.”

