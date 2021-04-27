ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of music industry veteran LOU ROBIN, who died on MAY 18th at age 90, according to a post on the JOHNNY CASH website. ROBIN managed the careers of JOHNNY CASH and JUNE CARTER CASH from 1973 until their passing in 2003. Prior to managing the couple, ROBIN co-founded concert promotion firm CONCERTS, INC. in 1957 (later becoming ARTIST CONSULTANTS PRODUCTIONS).

ARTIST CONSULTANTS PRODUCTIONS produced and promoted more than 4,000 concerts in its 52-year run, including names like CHICAGO, QUEEN, THE ROLLING STONES and THE BEATLES. While promoting concerts for THE JOHNNY CASH SHOW, ROBIN introduced CASH to POLAND, CZECHOSLOVAKIA, HUNGARY, AUSTRALIA, and NEW ZEALAND, marking the beginning of his 30-year run managing the CASH family. After the CASHs' passing, ROBIN continued to supervise the business affairs of their estate until his retirement two years ago. He also managed Pop artist DON HO from 2000 to 2007.

ROBIN was a member of the INTERNATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT BUYERS' ASSOCIATION since its inception, and was inducted into its HALL OF FAME in 2011.

Survivors include his sons, MICHAEL and STEVE ROBIN, their wives AMY and JENJER, and his granddaughters MACKENZIE, SKYLAR, KARLEIGH, and SAVANNAH.

