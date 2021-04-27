Tixxy

SMS-based concert discovery assistant TIXXY is now launching in the U.S. with partners SOUND RINK, 10TH STREET ENTERTAINMENT and AXS.

The CINCINNATI-based start-up is partnering with a range of companies providing fans with live experiences, all aimed at filling the house with eager music lovers.

TIXXY founder/CEO ERON BUCCIARELLI commented, “We’re excited to bring TIXXY to music fans right at a key moment, when they may be even more likely than previously to miss a show. We all want to get out again and listen to live music. TIXXY is a privacy-focused, non-intrusive way to keep track of events in your town.”

TIXXY will take all the announced live dates from partners and major ticketing companies and send music lovers a quick text when a band they might listen to is coming to town. Bands and their teams pay nothing to get the word out. Fans can click through and buy a ticket, right then and there. Venues and promoters can offer their fans a new way to find out about events without additional promo costs. Users can sign up in seconds here.

TIXXY’s launch partners demonstrate the range of companies who see value in a text-based solution to live music’s most basic information problems. SOUND RINK lets artists create unique VIP experiences that can be purchased with a click. These range from a special acoustic set backstage, to meets and greets, to limited edition vinyl. 10TH STREET ENTERTAIMENT will promote its artists’ tours via Tixxy.

SOUND OF RINK CEO/Co-founder CODY DeLONG added, “We're very excited to be able to directly target artist fans through TIXXY. We know this is a game changer for alerting fans of VIPs in their area."

Commented BETTER NOISE MUSIC/10TH STREET SVP Tour Marketing & Partnerships BRYAN RAISA, “As experienced artist managers, we have watched as the channels to reach fans have dwindled. TIXXY gives us a direct, friendly way to find potential concertgoers in every market, without adding to our tour budgets or time commitments. I’m a huge fan.”

Concluded TIXXY's BUCCIARELLI, “TIXXY will help fans, but it will also help all sides of live music connect with potential ticket buyers directly and effortlessly. We’re looking forward to helping them all fill the house.”

