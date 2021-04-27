Sony Music Publishing

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK has signed veteran band DEL AMITRI to a worldwide publishing deal. The agreement covers the band’s entire catalog, including their hits “Roll To Me,” “Nothing Ever Happens,” and “Always The Last To Know,” as well as future works.

The band recently announced their first full UK tour since 2018, where they will be performing new songs such as “It’s Feelings” from their forthcoming album "Fatal Mistakes," out on MAY 28th, as well as their greatest hits.

Commented DEL AMITRI frontman JUSTIN CURRIE, “The DELS are delighted to have found such a powerful and proactive home for our catalog of sometimes maudlin but often effervescent tunes at SONY MUSIC. With a new album imminent the timing feels perfect and the team has been refreshingly engaged straight off the bat.”

Added SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK EVP WILLIAM BOOTH, “We are thrilled to welcome JUSTIN CURRIE and IAIN HARVIE from DEL AMITRI. Their illustrious songwriting career which spans over four decades has given the world many crowd-pleasing anthems such as ‘Kiss This Thing Goodbye,’ ‘Nothing Ever Happens,’ ‘Spit In The Rain’ and ‘Always The Last To Know.’ We look forward to working with them on their new music, and delivering the best opportunities for their classic hits.”

Originating in GLASGOW in the mid-'80s by vocalist/bassist CURRIE and guitarist HARVIE, the band's current line-up is completed by ANDY ALSTON (keys/percussion), KRIS DOLLIMORE (guitar) and ASH SOAN (drums) who have been with the band since the '90s. Throughout their career, DEL AMITRI has earned numerous accolades, including five consecutive Top 10 albums, 6 million album sales and numerous international hits.

