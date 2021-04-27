Chad Mitchell

PILLAR OF FIRE Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ and WAKW (STAR 93.3)/CINCINNATI have added CHAD MITCHELL to the on-air team.



MITCHELL is a 25-year-veteran of mainstream radio, most recently from THE MARIA AND CHAD SHOW at AUDACY Country KMLE/PHOENIX. His prior stops include KOOL/PHOENIX, WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH, and WDTW/DETROIT.



STAR 99.1 Dir./Programming MATT STOCKMAN said, "I am thrilled to have someone with CHAD’s experience, passion for excellence, and heart for people as a part of the STAR 99.1 team. I’m excited for him to start building a relationship with the STAR 99.1 listeners in NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, and PENNSYLVANIA!”



STAR 93.3 Dir./Programming JEFF EVANS shared, “We're excited to add CHAD to the on-air lineup for STAR 93.3 in CINCINNATI. CHAD is a talented on-air personality and a gifted story-teller. His passion for connecting with listeners will serve both the NEW JERSEY and CINCINNATI markets well.”



MITCHELL stated, “I’m so excited to join the STAR team and look forward to working with them to provide uplifting content on all platforms. I am grateful for the opportunity and want to personally thank MATT STOCKMAN and ART GARZA for all of their support.”



MITCHELL's first day on the air at WAWZ PM Drive was MONDAY (5/24). A start date and time for WAKW is still to be determined.

