Old Dominion (Photo: Mason Allen)

Congratulations to ARISTA NASHVILLE's OLD DOMINION, who earned 124 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new single, "I Was On A Boat That Day," making it the most-added record at Country radio.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; ARISTA NASHVILLE VP/Promotion JOSH EASLER; SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; ARISTA NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ALI O'CONNELL; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LISA OWEN; Mgr./NORTHEAST Promotion DAVID BERRY; Mgr./MIDWEST Promotion LUKE JENSEN; and Coord./Promotion RYAN SANDERS.

« see more Net News