Top 10

PROGRESSIVE led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MAY 17-23, with iHEARTRADIO promos remaining in second place and THE HOME DEPOT surging back into the top 10 in third place, up from 26th..

The top 10:

PROGRESSIVE (#3 last week; 58557) iHEARTRADIO (#2; 54426) THE HOME DEPOT (#26; 53413) INDEED (#1; 53100) WENDY'S (#17; 42569) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS PROMOS (#28; 41472) RIDICUOUS HISTORY PODCAST (#6; 34167) NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#90; 33090) GEICO (#7; 32177) BABBEL (#4; 31473)

