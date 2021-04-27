-
Progressive Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For May 17-23
PROGRESSIVE led MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MAY 17-23, with iHEARTRADIO promos remaining in second place and THE HOME DEPOT surging back into the top 10 in third place, up from 26th..
The top 10:
- PROGRESSIVE (#3 last week; 58557)
- iHEARTRADIO (#2; 54426)
- THE HOME DEPOT (#26; 53413)
- INDEED (#1; 53100)
- WENDY'S (#17; 42569)
- iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS PROMOS (#28; 41472)
- RIDICUOUS HISTORY PODCAST (#6; 34167)
- NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#90; 33090)
- GEICO (#7; 32177)
- BABBEL (#4; 31473)