iHEARTRADIO Classic Hits KOSF (103.7 iHEART80S)/SAN FRANCISCO has shifted to a broader Classic Hits format now dubbed "80s Plus 103.7). has shifted 1980s Hits “103.7 iHeart80s” to a broader selection that includes music from the late '70s and '90s on the playlist.

No on-air lineup changes accompanied the shift as former MTV VJ MARTHA QUINN remains in mornings, CHRISTIE JAMES in middays, WXTB/TAMPA's RON "BIG RIG" MICHAELS in afternoons and CLARENCE BARNES at night.

Commented PD DON PARKER, who said it's more a rebrand than a format shift. "We continue to be the home for '80s hits in the BAY AREA – so much so that 80s remains as the name of the station. However, we discovered the audience would love to hear hits from core 80s artists, such as THE POLICE, JOURNEY, MICHAEL JACKSON and many others that may have been release in the late '70s or from the '90s. The IHeart80s branding certainly established the station as the home for 80s hits in the market…and we still are."





