John Ulett Honored On May 25th

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSHE (KSHE 95)/ST. LOUIS will celebrate JOHN “U-MAN” ULETT’S 45th Anniversary on TUESDAY, MAY 25th. ULETT, part of the KSHE MORNING ROCK SHOW w/ FAVAZZ & U-MAN, began his KSHE career in 1976 and is the station’s longest broadcasting air talent. KSHE will celebrate his anniversary on TUESDAY during the KSHE MORNING ROCK SHOW.

ULETT said, “There is only one way that an air personality could stay at a music radio station for 45 years… the same format, stable ownership/management and getting up when the alarm clock goes off every morning. I thank our listeners for being there the whole time.”

KSHE Brand Director MARTY LINCK said, “JOHN is a legend in ST. LOUIS. Pretty much everyone in this city hears his voice regularly, not only on the radio but on TV and as the public address announcer at BUSCH STADIUM. I literally grew up listening to him, so working with him all these years later is an amazing honor”.

HUBBARD RADIO VP/Market Manager JOHN KIJOWSKI said, “U-MAN is not only the best in the business, he is also a great person.”

ULETT's awards include the ST. LOUIS HALL OF FAME, RFT’s Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), several from the MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (MBA), and the BISHOP DUBOURG Wall of Fame. ULETT has also worked as the PA for the ST.LOUIS CARDINALS for 38 years and has been a cast member of CARDINAL KIDS TV for 15 years.

