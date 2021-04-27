Jagger

MIKE "JAGGER' THOMAS has been named PD for CUMULUS MEDIA Rock KCJK-F (105.1 THE X) and Top 40 KCHZ-F (95.7 THE VIBE)/KANSAS CITY. JAGGER will also be on-air host, afternoons on 95.7 THE VIBE, starting MONDAY, JUNE 7th.

JAGGER was previously PD at WKSS (KISS 95.7)/HARTFORD, CT, and has been an on-air personality at stations including WKTU (103.5 KTU) and WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK CITY; KZHT-(97.1 ZHT)/SALT LAKE CITY; and WNOW-FM (RADIO NOW 93.1)/INDIANAPOLS, IN, among others. He is also the creator and host of the award-winning radio show, "The Weekend Throwdown With JAGGER," distributed by SUN BROADCAST GROUP. In 2018.

JAGGER replaces MIKE O'REILLY, who is stepping away from the radio business after almost 25 years of success in KANSAS CITY and SAN DIEGO, CA, to join his family’s business.

O'REILLY commented: "Full circle sums it up. Rarely does someone in our industry get to finish strong where it all began. My heartfelt thanks to DONNA BAKER, DOUG HAMAND, TONY HANSON and LOUISE DIAZ for trusting me with the KCHZ and KCJK brands. These will always be two very special radio stations to me and I'm so excited to see and hear what the next chapter brings!"

