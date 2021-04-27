PromoSuite

PROMOSUITE has created an end-to-end integration between WIDEORBIT's WO Traffic and WO AUTOMATION FOR RADIO applications and the PROMOSUITE PRODUCTION radio workflow platform. This solution will provide many benefits to radio stations using PROMOSUITE PRODUCTION, including speeding up the order entry process, streamlining cart number assignments, eliminating duplication, and reducing overhead associated with dubbing audio files into WO AUTOMATION FOR RADIO.

Said WIDEORBIT VP WO Automation For Radio WILLIAM "DUB" IRVIN, "This integration will enhance the experience for our radio customers. We're constantly looking for ways to help our clients eliminate errors, reduce repetitive manual tasks, and increase efficiency. The best part is that these improvements positively impact several departments, including sales, production, and programming."

PROMOSUITE VP Prodcut Design & Development RAY MENA commented, "Our main priority is and always has been to improve efficiencies for our clients. When you're able to eliminate unnecessary or tedious processes, you increase productivity and revenue. Regardless of the department, we are continuously looking, building, and creating upgrades and enhancements at the station, market, and company level. This integration showcases the advancements and opportunities we're delighted to make available to our partners."

For more integration information visit here.

« see more Net News