Pierre Bouvard

WESTWOOD ONE and CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD takes to the company blog to share, "Last week, NIELSEN released the APRIL PORTABLE PEOPLE METER data for the top 48 markets in the U.S. It was a record breaker.

"In PPM markets, AM/FM radio’s audience reach for APRIL 2021 was the highest since the pandemic started, notching a 98% recovery index versus MARCH 2020."

BOUVARD adds, "In markets outside the top 50 measured by the personal diary, NIELSEN reports that AM/FM radio audiences are incredibly stable having experienced very slight reach loses in Spring 2020, which immediately recovered. JANUARY-FEBRUARY-MARCH 2021 AM/FM radio reach in the diary markets is identical to the same period a year ago."

