But Is It Auto-Tuned?

PODCASTONE has signed T-PAIN to a podcast and vodcast production and distribution deal. T-PAIN's interview show "NAPPY BOY RADIO" will launch on JUNE 3rd with guests including MIKE TYSON, LIL JON, STEVE-O, JAZZY PHA, PEYTON LIST, XOLO MARIDUEÑA, JACOB BERTRAND and JOE SEO ("COBRA KAI"), and SLIM JXMMI.

T-PAIN said, "Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying 'damn, we should have recorded that,' so we decided to do just that and launch the NAPPY BOY RADIO podcast. Partnering with PODCASTONE, a company that is 'talent first,' was a no brainer for us."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY added, "At PODCASTONE, we seek hosts who are charismatic and engaging with something to say that audiences want to hear. T-PAIN is all that and more. His innate curiosity and interest in the world around him and the people who live in it offers up endless possibilities for show content and we cannot wait to launch NAPPY BOY RADIO with T-PAIN."

T-PAIN previously curated a playlist on TIDAL under the "NAPPY BOY RADIO" name.

