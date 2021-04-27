Virtual event

INNERCAT MUSIC GROUP will be the virtual hub of the MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT ACCELERATOR PROGRAM that connects BUSINESS FINLAND startups to the MIAMI and NEW YORK CITY creative tech ecosystems. The ZOOM conference is JUNE 1st - 11th, followed by an in-person program in the Fall.

BUSINESS FINLAND (tinyurl.com/y4h39dzo) is a FINNISH government organization that funds half a billion Euros a year into innovation and trade. This program has backed ANGRY BIRDS to CLASH OF CLANS. This year's participating FINNISH companies are IT’S ALIVE, TROLLVFX, TUFFI FILMS, QUICKSAVE INTERACTIVE, and DIONYSOS FILMS.

INNERCAT MUSIC, a digital marketing, music & video distribution company, streams over 250 million music videos per month.

“INNERCAT MUSIC enjoys helping innovative startups improve their chance of commercial success by matching them with our talent and content distribution tools,” said GM GARRETT SCHAEFER. “We are looking forward to helping them expand, scale their business and showcase MIAMI as a locational leader for entertainment companies.“

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT ACCELERATOR PROGRAM invites developers, designers, and engineers into a salon-style format for the participating startups in peer-to-peer exchanges. It is committed to an environment where entrepreneurs, businesses, and related audiences can cooperate, partner, and expand the use of immersive technology.

