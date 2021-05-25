All Within My Hands Foundation To Distribute $1.6 Million To 23 Schools

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA and their Scholars Initiative will expand the nationwide program from 15 community colleges to 23 in 2021. The Foundation plans to donate $1.6 Million in funding and reinvesting in communities that have supported the band over the last four decades.

The Scholars Initiative began in 2019 through a partnership between the band’s All Within My Hands foundation (AWMH) and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), a WASHINGTON, D.C. based organization representing the country’s more than 1,200 community colleges. Starting with ten community colleges that supported METALLICA on tour selected via a competitive application process, each received $100,000 toward programs designed to support students training to enter the workforce.

METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD said, "It has been amazing to see this program continue to grow and thrive. I get so grateful hearing from those who benefit from our grant. Hearing their story of doubt to direction. From those who are able to pursue additional education leading directly to meaningful employment. It gave us confidence that we are doing the right thing and inspired us to do even more. We are very proud and excited to work with additional schools encouraging even more Metallica Scholars to pursue a profession in the skilled trades.”

Kicking off the third year of the program, AWMH will be joined once again by ROCKFORD, MICHIGAN-based "Wolverine Boots and Apparel" along with other notable partners to be announced, supplementing All Within My Hands' cumulative $1.6 million contribution. Wolverine VP/Marketing ANDREW SHRIPKA said, “Wolverine is dedicated to supporting the people who have the grit and work ethic it takes to pursue a career in the trades, and we are excited to join forces again with All Within My Hands to support the next class of METALLICA Scholars."

