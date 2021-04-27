Crowley

Former Congressman JOE CROWLEY (D-NY) has joined musicFIRST as Chairman. CROWLEY will lead the coalition in lobbying CONGRESS to pass a performance royalty bill targeting broadcast radio. He served 10 terms representing the seventh, and then, after redistricting, the 14th Congressional district, losing his seat in the House after losing the 2018 Democratic primary to ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ.

“Throughout my entire career in public service, I’ve stood with Americans looking for a fair shake. My work with musicFIRST is taking on the same kind of fight," said CROWLEY. "For every blockbuster star, there are thousands of artists who are struggling to make ends meet — and COVID has only made the situation worse. We need to change the rules that are rigged in favor of a few big, billion-dollar media companies and ensure that hardworking creators get paid when their work is played on the radio. I am eager to build upon the work and advocacy efforts of musicFIRST as we continue to take serious strides toward achieving fair compensation for all music creators.”

“Artists like me who have dedicated our entire lives to our music just want to be paid fairly for our work,” said jazz pianist JOE MCBRIDE. “I’m glad musicFIRST is fighting on our behalf, and I couldn’t be more excited to have a lifelong fighter like Congressman CROWLEY leading the charge.”

“There is no possible justification for any industry to be required, by law, to supply its primary product for free so that another industry can make a profit from it,” said AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC Pres./CEO RICHARD JAMES BURGESS. “As a longstanding member of musicFIRST, we are excited to have Congressman CROWLEY leading the charge. We look forward to ending this injustice.”

“Congressman CROWLEY is a longtime advocate for music creators, a fact recognized as a past honoree of our annual GRAMMYS ON THE HILL Awards,” said RECORDING ACADEMY Chief Advocacy Officer DARYL P. FRIEDMAN. “His tireless support for artists and understanding of crucial parity issues uniquely position him in this ongoing fight for fairness. We look forward to working together once again on behalf of music creators across the country.”

“Congressman CROWLEY is a tremendous asset and brings powerful leadership to our crucial fight for Music Fairness and artists’ rights,” said SAG-AFTRA Pres. GABRIELLE CARTERIS. “His work on the Fair Play Fair Pay Act is just one example of his informed and expert leadership on music issues, and we know that drive and focus will continue in his role as Chairman for musicFIRST. We welcome him to his new role and to the fight to ensure that all recording artists, including SAG-AFTRA members, are heard, respected and treated with dignity and equity.”

