Here Comes Kwame!

VOX AM/FM Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON-PLATTSBURGH, VT welcomes KWAME DANKWA as PD/afternoon host, effective JUNE 14.

JOHN MULLETT, VP Operations/Station Manager said, "We couldn't be more excited to have KWAME join our team at VOX. His knowledge, experience, and infectious energy are going to be an incredible asset to 95 TRIPLE X."

DANKWA is no stranger to VERMONT, having earlier programmed PAMAL Top 40 WZRT/RUTLAND. He has also cracked the mic at (then-ENTERCOM) WODS/BOSTON, and programmed iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRTS/ERIE. Most recently, he was Brand Manager at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WJBQ/PORTLAND, ME.

DANKWA told ALL ACCESS, "I am genuinely excited to be a part of this legacy and help bring TRIPLE X into its next chapter. Thank you to JOHN MULLET and VOX AM/FM for giving me the nod and allowing me to entertain VERMONT listeners once again!"





Afternoon host, JESSE, will segue to nights with DANKWA's arrival.





