New show in the works

SPOTIFY is currently assembling a team with plans to launch a weekday, Country-focused morning show, based in NASHVILLE. The show will focus on “news, talk of the day, music and the latest from the Country music scene,” according to a job posting for a Senior Producer.

According to the posting, the company is seeking “a skilled, self-motivated Senior Producer to work on this upcoming Country-focused morning show in NASHVILLE. This is an opportunity to build a show from the ground up. The Senior Producer will work closely with the Supervising Producer to develop the show and eventually lead day-to-day production … We’re looking for a strong writer, and someone who values production processes as much as experimentation. In addition, the Senior Producer is someone who is comfortable working early morning hours on a fast-paced show, and is interested in Country music. A sense of humor is also encouraged!”

Candidates must have five or more years of experience producing audio for radio or podcasts. Daily show experience is preferred. See the job posting here, and apply here.





« see more Net News